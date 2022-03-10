Jones Co. deputy administers nasal Narcan to suspected overdosing man

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A combination of factors led to a 37-year-old Covington County man surviving a suspected overdose while driving on Sandhill Church Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Cpt. Billy Ryan with the Ellisville Police Department was headed home following a work detail in Ellisville when he encountered a vehicle on Sandhill Church Road swerving across both lanes of traffic and into the ditches on both sides of the road.

Ryan was able to effect a traffic stop on the vehicle on Willie Hilbun Road where the driver lost consciousness and started turning blue. Ryan then called for medical assistance and backup from JCSD.

JCSD Sgt. Derick Knight arrived on the scene, and the unconscious man was removed from the vehicle and initially placed in the recovery position on the ground.

It was then determined that the man was not breathing and rescue efforts were initiated including the delivery of two doses of nasal Narcan due to a suspected overdose.

JCSD said the man regained respiratory functions and consciousness due to a combination of rescue efforts and Narcan delivery.

Emergency medical responders from Hebron Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene along with additional JCSD units. Continued medical care was provided until EMServ Ambulance Service arrived. The man was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for further treatment.

“Once again, the efforts of law enforcement officers and emergency medical services in Jones County saved a life and maybe several lives,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Cpt. Billy Ryan with Ellisville PD potentially saved one or more lives by getting the impaired driver stopped before he hit someone head-on or ran over a pedestrian. JCSD Deputy Derick Knight then saved the life of the suspected overdosing male driver with Narcan. Hebron emergency medical responders and EMServ medics then provided advanced medical care to the patient.”

“Just a great team effort all around,” added Berlin.

JCSD is provided nasal Narcan under a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

