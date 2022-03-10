How to eat healthy with rising grocery store prices

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With grocery store prices on the rise, shopping for healthy foods might seem out of the budget for many households.

One Hattiesburg food expert says there is still a way for families to buy these healthy products and save a little money.

Amanda Ziegler who is a clinical registered dietitian at Forrest General Hospital says grocery shoppers should use the acronym S.A.V.E.

S- Shop local and in bulk

A- Arrange food areas

V -Vary recipes based on sales

E- Extra portions

“So, when we talk about shopping local, we talk about farmers market, local vendors. These people can sell food items at a lower price because a lot of the time they don’t have the shipping prices that a grocery store might have. And then shopping in bulk, of course, you can buy a larger quantity of that food for a cheaper price,” said Ziegler.

Ziegler also recommends arranging your food areas such as pantries and refrigerators. She says to put all your newest groceries in the back, so that way everything is moved forward as it ages which will ensure food products don’t go to waste.

“Varying your recipes is the best thing to do on sales. So if chicken is on sale this week, you should find recipes to incorporate chicken, or if bell peppers are on sale, finding recipes to incorporate chicken and bell peppers together can help save money there,” said Ziegler.

According to Ziegler, it is important to date your food once it is cooked. This will allow you to know how long it can last in your refrigerator and can help practice food safety.

“So, another way for people to save money is to use a filter on their water system and use refillable water bottles. This can cut down on them buying extra beverages whether that’s stopping at a convenience store or a vending machine or something like that. So, that can cut down on costs there. By rinking water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages, it can also help with calorie intake,” said Ziegler.

For those who want healthy recipes or grocery shopping lists, you can visit eatright.org, heart.org and diabetes.org for more information.

