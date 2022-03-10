Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Toledo Police confirm two people are dead after a pursuit ends in a crash on I-75 near Alexis Road.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police have confirmed two people are dead after a pursuit ended in a crash on an interstate highway in Ohio.

Toledo police told WTVG the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on northbound lanes of Interstate 75, and the fiery collision was caught on an Ohio Department of Transportation camera.

ODOT released traffic camera footage showing the moment a wrong-way driver crashed into a semi on I-75 following a police pursuit. Two people were killed.

The police report states the driver led officers on a chase through residential streets after failing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Authorities said the driver was originally traveling on the right side of traffic, but the vehicle turned around near an exit ramp and started going southbound in northbound lanes.

The vehicle hit at least 2 tractor-trailers, killing the driver and passenger after they were ejected. The drivers of the commercial vehicles sustained minor injuries. The identities of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

The road reopened hours after the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“...If I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘unhealthy conditions;’ 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018

Latest News

Doggie Days at Southern Miss.
Doggie Days at Southern Miss
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
6pm Headlines 3/11
6pm Headlines 3/11