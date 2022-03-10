Golden Eagles improve to 10-3 with midweek win over Tulane

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tanner Hall pitched eight strong innings and Dustin Dickerson had three hits and a pair of RBI to lead the University of Southern Mississippi past No. 18 Tulane University 7-2 Wednesday night at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles (10-3) won their fourth game in a row as they met the Green Wave (10-3) for the first time in baseball since the 2018 campaign.

Hall (2-0) enjoyed his second consecutive strong start after limiting then No. 8 Mississippi State to one run over seven innings last week.

Against the Green Wave, the sophomore from Zachary, La., limited Tulane to just four hits – two of those coming in the eighth inning – as he allowed an unearned run with no walks and eight strikeouts.

The right-handed hurler threw 92 pitches in the outing, 77 for strikes, for an 84 percent strike-to-ball ratio. He has not allowed an earned run over his last 16 innings in a starting role.

Offensively, USM jumped out with three runs in the second inning and never looked back.

Slade Wilks singled with one out and Carson Paetow added a two-out double to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Rodrigo Montenegro, then hit a ground ball to second that kicked off of Chase Engelhard for an error, scoring Wilks.

Dustin Dickerson, who enjoyed his third-straight three-hit contest, singled through the right side and scored Wilks. The throw from the right fielder, Ethan Groff, kicked away from the third baseman in an effort to get Montenegro, but instead he scored on the errant throw.

Tulane starter Carter Robinson (1-1) went 5 1/3 innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

After the Green Wave scored an unearned run in the fourth inning, Dickerson led off the fifth with a double and then scored two batters later on Reece Ewing’s two-run homer to right.

Ewing’s homer was his third of the season and lifted USM into a 5-1 lead.

The Golden Eagles then extended the lead in the sixth on a RBI-single from Dickerson, and Christopher Sargent gave USM its final run with a solo home run, his second of the year, in the seventh.

Tulane added another run in the ninth on a ground out by Brayden Morrow.

USM hits the road for the second consecutive weekend, visiting Dallas Baptist University for a three-game set.

Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

