Daylight saving time good reminder for checking smoke alarms

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Daylight saving time happens this Sunday, which is also a good reminder to check your smoke alarms in your home.

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry says smoke alarms tend to be forgotten in households, but it is important to test them because it could save your life.

“But, the main thing is checking them and making sure they are operational. You know you need it. They do need changing, and they need to be checked on a regular basis. Not necessarily changed, but I’ve always suggested checking them because they will let you know when the battery is low. They will chirp,” said Hendry.

Hendry says if anyone needs assistance with checking or changing the batteries in a smoke alarm, they can call the Petal Fire Department.

“They got a button on them that you can hold for a few seconds, and it will start to alarm if that battery is good. If it does not alarm then you need to change the battery or put a battery in it,” said Hendry.

While checking these alarms, it’s also recommended to ensure your family has an escape plan in case of a house fire.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.