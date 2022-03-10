Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

4 in 10 people missed work due to omicron surge, survey finds

More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.
More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.(Pavel Daniyuk via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Concerns about COVID-19 caused more than 40% of workers to miss work amid the omicron surge, and it had some negative repercussions on their families.

That’s according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey involving about 1,500 adults.

Survey results showed low-income workers were even more likely to report missing work due to omicron. About six in 10 low-income workers said they had to call out sick – and less than a third said they got paid sick leave.

Nearly 30% of low-income workers said they went to work with COVID symptoms or after being exposed because they couldn’t afford to take time off.

More than a quarter of parents said they had to miss work because they had a child in quarantine or online learning.

Missing work had negative effects at home, especially on low-income workers. A quarter of them who had to miss work due to COVID said it had a “major impact” on the family stress level and finances.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“...If I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘unhealthy conditions;’ 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
Entrepreneur opens 4 businesses in downtown Hattiesburg
A 54-year-old Oak Vale resident died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018

Latest News

Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital
Columbia Police speak about "Operation Guardian" Friday.
Columbia police’s ‘Operation Guardian’ nets three arrests
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
6pm Headlines 3/11
6pm Headlines 3/11
A Chick-fil-A is soon coming to Forrest General Hospital.
Chick-fil-A coming to Forrest General Hospital