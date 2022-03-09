Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

WATCH: Thieves smash stolen truck into store, steal ATM

The suspects in the surveillance video seen grabbing the ATM.
The suspects in the surveillance video seen grabbing the ATM.(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement in Copiah County is seeking two men accused of stealing an ATM after smashing into a store.

The incident happened after 2:30 a.m. on February 16 at Stuckey’s.

Deputies arrived at the store after the alarm had gone off notifying them of the burglary.

Upon arriving, they found the storefront smashed and an ATM missing.

Surveillance video shows the truck slamming into the front of the store, knocking out the windows.

The two men inside then rush into the store, grab the ATM and load it into the back of the truck.

Deputies later discovered the truck, a Ford F-150, was also stolen.

If you know where the suspects of this crime may be, call Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/10
6pm Headlines 3/10
Michael Wilson
MDOC Commissioner gives update on how two-time murderer Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF, who may have helped
Conway was honored at the Boy Scouts fundraiser.
Pine Burr Area Council hosts 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award presentation
10pm Headlines 3/10
10pm Headlines 3/10
Youth Challenge class gets glimpse of possible future
Youth Challenge class gets glimpse of possible future