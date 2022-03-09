Thames earns consecutive weekly honor

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For a second straight week, Jones College guard Meloney Thames has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Women’s Basketball “Player of the Week.”

Thames, a 5-foot-8 freshman from Choctaw Central High School, helped JC to its sixth consecutive Region 23 championship last week.

In a 69-59 victory over Pearl River Community College in the championship game, Thames scored 27 points and had six rebounds.

In a 62-54 win over Coahoma Community College in the semifinals, Thames had 13 points, including 10-of-10 free throws.

In the quarterfinals at Louisiana State University-Eunice in the quarterfinals, Thames scored 23 points in an 82-66 win.

For the week, Thames averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Bobcats will play at 4 p.m. on March 16 against New Mexico Junior College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.