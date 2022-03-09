Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Thames earns consecutive weekly honor

Jones College guard Meloney Thames was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges...
Jones College guard Meloney Thames was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference women's basketball player of the week for a second consecutive week.(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For a second straight week, Jones College guard Meloney Thames has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Women’s Basketball “Player of the Week.”

Thames, a 5-foot-8 freshman from Choctaw Central High School, helped JC to its sixth consecutive Region 23 championship last week.

In a 69-59 victory over Pearl River Community College in the championship game, Thames scored 27 points and had six rebounds.

In a 62-54 win over Coahoma Community College in the semifinals, Thames had 13 points, including 10-of-10 free throws.

In the quarterfinals at Louisiana State University-Eunice in the quarterfinals, Thames scored 23 points in an 82-66 win.

For the week, Thames averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Bobcats will play at 4 p.m. on March 16 against New Mexico Junior College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe

Latest News

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Two arrested during Tennessee-Ole Miss game scheduled in court in March
The Lady Eagles of the University of Southern Mississippi saw its time at the Conference USA...
USM women’s basketball falls in C-USA quarters
Trista Whitman was approved Tuesday as Petal High School's women's basketball coach.
Petal High introduces new basketball coach
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Golden Eagles improve to 10-3 with midweek win over Tulane
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Golden Eagles improve to 10-3 with midweek win over Tulane