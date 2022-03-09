Southern Miss snaps 6-game skid to South Alabama

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss rallied from two deficits and got solid relief pitching from Dalton Rogers as they defeated South Alabama 7-5 Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles won for the third consecutive time and in the process ended a six-game skid to the visiting Jaguars (8-3) to up their record to 9-3 on the year. Southern Miss will return to action Wednesday when they play host to No. 18 Tulane. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Southern Miss fell behind 2-0 and 5-2 in the contest, but the Golden Eagles rallied each time, much like they did in the two teams’ first meeting last month before falling 6-5 in 13 innings.

With the Eagles down three runs, Rogers entered the game in the fifth after Tyler Stuart worked three frames in his first start and Matt Adams worked the fourth.

Rogers gave up a two-out single and then retired the next nine batters in a row – including four strikeouts in a row at one point - as the Jaguars managed just four base runners after the fourth inning. He finished with 3 2/3 innings and allowed a hit with six strikeouts to get the win and improve to 1-0.

After allowing a runner on an error and a hit by pitch in the eighth, Rogers was replaced with Landon Harper, who got a strikeout to end the frame and then worked around a single in the ninth to earn his second save.

The Jaguars collected a run in the first on a wild pitch and then took advantage of two Golden Eagle errors in the third to plate another tally in jumping out to a 2-0 lead.

The Golden Eaglesrallied with two runs in the third. Christopher Sargent reached with a walk and Slade Wilks tallied a two-out single, before Will McGillis hit a comebacker to Jaguar reliever Tyler Lehrmann. The throw from Lehrmann went down into the right field bullpen to allow both base runners to score.

That score, though, did not remain tied for long as USA scored its final runs in the fourth.

Adams opened the frame with a strikeout and then hit a pair of batters before surrendering a home run to the No. 9 hitter, Joseph Sullivan, his second of the year, and the visitors retook the lead.

Southern Miss then retied the game in the sixth After an out, Danny Lynch and Wilks drew back-to-back walks. McGillis then drove in a run with a groundout to short, before Carson Paetow homered to right for a two-run shot to tie the score at 5-5.

Southern Miss then went ahead on a RBI single from Reece Ewing an inning later and added an insurance run in the eighth on a wild pitch.

Dustin Dickerson collected his second-straight three-hit contest, while Gabe Montenegro extended his team-best hitting streak to nine games with a pair of hits.

Walker Johnson, the third of five USA pitchers, allowed two runs (one earned) on four this and a pair of strikeouts over two-thirds an inning to suffer the loss and fall to 0-2.

