Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Showers will move in overnight with more clouds for your Wednesday.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 3/8
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening everyone! Skies will be cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady into the low 50s this evening. Showers will move in during the overnight hours. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s

Showers will come to an end by sunrise tomorrow, but the clouds will linger for most of the afternoon. Highs will top out near 60°.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday. That will allow us to warm up into the mid 70s.

Friday will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will move though late in the day, which will give us scattered t-storms during the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures will plummet this weekend as we experience a late-season cold snow. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s. A hard freeze will be likely on Sunday morning as lows bottom out into the mid to upper 20s!

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe
Jones County departments assisted with traffic control and extrication of one of the passengers.
4-year-old girl killed in Wayne County crash
Lajonda Davis, 40, has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Birmingham woman found safe
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the Magnolia State through the...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs set to resign
MBI is handling the investigation into the death of Joshua Grant, 25, of Smith County, who was...
Inmate death under investigation at Covington County Jail