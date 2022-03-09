Showers will move in overnight with more clouds for your Wednesday.

Good evening everyone! Skies will be cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady into the low 50s this evening. Showers will move in during the overnight hours. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s

Showers will come to an end by sunrise tomorrow, but the clouds will linger for most of the afternoon. Highs will top out near 60°.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday. That will allow us to warm up into the mid 70s.

Friday will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will move though late in the day, which will give us scattered t-storms during the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures will plummet this weekend as we experience a late-season cold snow. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s. A hard freeze will be likely on Sunday morning as lows bottom out into the mid to upper 20s!

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.