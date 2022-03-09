Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

PRCC women’s duo named All-MACCC

Pearl River Community College post Marcavia Shavers and guard Tae Burrage were honored by the...
Pearl River Community College post Marcavia Shavers and guard Tae Burrage were honored by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.(Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Community College Lady Wildcats’ one-two punch on the basketball court earned all-conference recognition.

Marcavia Shavers was named first-team All-Mississippi Association Community Colleges Conference, while guard Otashae Burrage was named second-team All-MACCC.

“I couldn’t be more excited for two players who mean more to me than words can describe,” PRCC coach Scotty Fletcher said. “I am beyond grateful for the impact both girls have made on me, personally and professionally.

“Both have their names etched in the record books and will always be known as great players, but even better people”

Shavers averaged 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game from the post, hitting 56.5 percent of her shots from the field, good for 26th in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The sophomore forward scored double-digit points in 14 of 27 games this season, including 16-point performances in conference matchups with Hinds and Coahoma community colleges.

Burrage established herself as one of the conference’s top 3-point threats, drilling 62 shots from beyond the arc. Burrage finished second on the team, averaging 10 points per game.

Shavers and Burrage helped the Lady Wildcats (22-6) win the MACCC regular-season crown with a 12-2 mark. It was PRCC’s first regular-season title since 1994.

The Lady Wildcats’ saw their season come to an end in a loss to Jones College in the Region 23

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe

Latest News

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Two arrested during Tennessee-Ole Miss game scheduled in court in March
The Lady Eagles of the University of Southern Mississippi saw its time at the Conference USA...
USM women’s basketball falls in C-USA quarters
Trista Whitman was approved Tuesday as Petal High School's women's basketball coach.
Petal High introduces new basketball coach
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Golden Eagles improve to 10-3 with midweek win over Tulane
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Golden Eagles improve to 10-3 with midweek win over Tulane