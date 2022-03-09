PRCC women’s duo named All-MACCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Community College Lady Wildcats’ one-two punch on the basketball court earned all-conference recognition.

Marcavia Shavers was named first-team All-Mississippi Association Community Colleges Conference, while guard Otashae Burrage was named second-team All-MACCC.

“I couldn’t be more excited for two players who mean more to me than words can describe,” PRCC coach Scotty Fletcher said. “I am beyond grateful for the impact both girls have made on me, personally and professionally.

“Both have their names etched in the record books and will always be known as great players, but even better people”

Shavers averaged 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game from the post, hitting 56.5 percent of her shots from the field, good for 26th in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The sophomore forward scored double-digit points in 14 of 27 games this season, including 16-point performances in conference matchups with Hinds and Coahoma community colleges.

Burrage established herself as one of the conference’s top 3-point threats, drilling 62 shots from beyond the arc. Burrage finished second on the team, averaging 10 points per game.

Shavers and Burrage helped the Lady Wildcats (22-6) win the MACCC regular-season crown with a 12-2 mark. It was PRCC’s first regular-season title since 1994.

The Lady Wildcats’ saw their season come to an end in a loss to Jones College in the Region 23

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.