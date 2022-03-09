Win Stuff
Man killed in Greene County crash on Hwy. 594

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Leakesville man died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Highway 594 in Greene County at approximately 1:25 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2015 Mack Tractor-Trailer driven by a 58-year-old resident of Eight Mile, Ala., traveled east on Highway 594 when it collided with a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 65-year-old Robert Thompson, who was reportedly stopped on the highway.

MHP said Thompson received fatal injuries from the crash.

