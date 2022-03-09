Win Stuff
JC’s Lindsey honored again by MACCC

Jones College softball player Lauren Lindsey was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference "Player of the Week." Again.(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Lauren Lindsey has done it again.

Lindsey, a sophomore first baseman for No. 5 Jones College, repeated as the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week.

Lindsey, who prepped at Baker High School in Mobile, Ala, hit batted .714 as the Bobcats beat Calhoun (Ala.) Community College, 12-6, and Hinds Community College, 9-2.

In the win over Calhoun, Lindsey homered, doubled and drove in three runs. In the victory over Hinds, she had three singles and drove in two runs.

The Bobcats (11-4) open MACCC play at home at 3 p.m. on March 11 at Community Bank Park/Gwen Magee Field against top-ranked Itawamba Community College.

The games will air on JCJC.TV.

