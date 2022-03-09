JC’s Lindsey honored again by MACCC

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Lauren Lindsey has done it again.

Lindsey, a sophomore first baseman for No. 5 Jones College, repeated as the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week.

Lindsey, who prepped at Baker High School in Mobile, Ala, hit batted .714 as the Bobcats beat Calhoun (Ala.) Community College, 12-6, and Hinds Community College, 9-2.

In the win over Calhoun, Lindsey homered, doubled and drove in three runs. In the victory over Hinds, she had three singles and drove in two runs.

The Bobcats (11-4) open MACCC play at home at 3 p.m. on March 11 at Community Bank Park/Gwen Magee Field against top-ranked Itawamba Community College.

The games will air on JCJC.TV.

