Hattiesburg police looking for credit card fraud suspect

The wanted person is accused of using a stolen credit card at an ATM at Sunbelt Federal Credit...
The wanted person is accused of using a stolen credit card at an ATM at Sunbelt Federal Credit Union recently.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a person in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to HPD, the wanted person is accused of using a stolen credit card at an ATM at Sunbelt Federal Credit Union recently.

If you can identify the wanted person, please contact the Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

