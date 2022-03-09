Hattiesburg police looking for credit card fraud suspect
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a person in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.
According to HPD, the wanted person is accused of using a stolen credit card at an ATM at Sunbelt Federal Credit Union recently.
If you can identify the wanted person, please contact the Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).
