Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Assistant Principal Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
By Holly Emery and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – An assistant principal in Mississippi was fired last week after reading the children’s book “I Need a New Butt!” to a class of second-grade students.

“My boss had asked me to set up a Zoom with the second-grade classes and the principal at the school they’re going to be at next year, and she was going to read to them. And she didn’t show,” Assistant Principal Toby Price told WLBT.

To improvise, Price said his boss told him to read to the students instead.

“I grabbed one of my favorite books that I had nearby, I read it to them. It’s a funny, silly book,” Price explained.

Price said he had read this book at previous school districts before and never heard any pushback or complaints.

“I didn’t think twice about reading it, because I’ve never had an issue with it before. There are other books that have much more suggestive material that are much more widely accepted,” Price said.

According to Price’s termination letter from the superintendent of the Hinds County School District, Price showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” by picking the book.

“I just think that, you know, this was a pretty harsh reaction. I’ve been in education for 20 years. I’ve never had a disciplinary anything put in my file, not even for being late. So, I was blown away,” Price said.

In response to Price’s situation, children’s book authors, teachers and librarians have messaged and posted on social media stating the book is “hilarious and sweet,” “joyful and fun” and “lighthearted” and that the superintendent’s decision was wrong.

Now, Price is hoping to overturn their decision, get his job back and teach others that funny books are needed in education.

The superintendent in the school district declined to comment about Price’s firing.

