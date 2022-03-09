Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Arrest made after Black history mural on university campus vandalized with racist graffiti

By KMOV staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man has been arrested months after a mural on a university campus that honors prominent figures from Black history was vandalized with racist graffiti.

On Dec. 18, Washington University officers in St. Louis were notified the mural had been defaced. The mural depicts famous African Americans, including John Lewis and Chadwick Boseman. The school said someone painted over the faces and added the name and symbols of a white supremacist group.

Surveillance video helped officers identify a vehicle that was seen at the time of the vandalism. The license plate on the car matched 24-year-old Mitchell Wagner, who was later arrested and charged with first-degree property damage, according to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office. The surveillance video also allegedly showed three other individuals vandalizing the mural.

De’Joneiro Jones, one of the artists who helped paint the mural, said he immediately went to see the mural after he got an email about the vandalism. The estimated cost to restore the mural is over $10,000.

“I don’t understand how people can destroy something that people put work into just because you don’t agree with something,” he said after seeing the vandalism firsthand. Jones told KMOV the hateful action will not shy him away from painting the underpass again.

In a statement, the university said it is investigating and worked to remove the white supremacist name and symbols from the mural. It said students moved quickly to cover the symbols.

“Let us say again, so there is absolutely no room for doubt: Washington University stands unequivocally against hate, bigotry, racism, xenophobia and discrimination in any form,” the statement said. “There is no place on our campus for these behaviors and this type of harmful action will not be tolerated or ignored.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe

Latest News

The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine
6pm Headlines 3/10
6pm Headlines 3/10
Michael Wilson
MDOC Commissioner gives update on how two-time murderer Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF, who may have helped
Conway was honored at the Boy Scouts fundraiser.
Pine Burr Area Council hosts 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award presentation
10pm Headlines 3/10
10pm Headlines 3/10