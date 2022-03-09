Alert: Scam reported in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam.

According to the JCSD, residents are reporting to be receiving scam phone calls from a supposed deputy advising them they have outstanding warrants. The scammer then attempts to get residents to make a payment to avoid arrest.

The caller also has left voice mails advising residents to call 601-402-9270 to speak to a deputy to make a payment. This phone number leads to a voice mail appearing to be for the sheriff’s department where callers are asked to leave their name and phone number.

JCSD said this is a scam.

Those who wish to report a scam can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147.

You can also report a scam to the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

