Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Alert: Scam reported in Jones County

The Jones County Sheriff's Department has issued a scam alert.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department has issued a scam alert.(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam.

According to the JCSD, residents are reporting to be receiving scam phone calls from a supposed deputy advising them they have outstanding warrants. The scammer then attempts to get residents to make a payment to avoid arrest.

The caller also has left voice mails advising residents to call 601-402-9270 to speak to a deputy to make a payment. This phone number leads to a voice mail appearing to be for the sheriff’s department where callers are asked to leave their name and phone number.

JCSD said this is a scam.

Those who wish to report a scam can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147.

You can also report a scam to the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines is ending its service to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
SkyWest to end service to Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forres County Jail.
Hub City man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another man
Joel Chad Graves
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally shooting son in 2018
Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/10
6pm Headlines 3/10
Michael Wilson
MDOC Commissioner gives update on how two-time murderer Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF, who may have helped
Conway was honored at the Boy Scouts fundraiser.
Pine Burr Area Council hosts 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award presentation
10pm Headlines 3/10
10pm Headlines 3/10
Youth Challenge class gets glimpse of possible future
Youth Challenge class gets glimpse of possible future