4 suspects arrested, charged after 2 high-speed pursuits in Jones Co.

JONES, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people have been arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in two separate high-speed pursuits on Tuesday.

JCSD deputies working a Special Traffic Enforcement Program overtime detail safety checkpoint at the intersection of Glade Paulding Road and Tom Windham Road were almost struck by a vehicle, which sped through the safety checkpoint.

Deputies began a pursuit, which ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed off the roadway on State Route 15 South near Tallahala Creek.

The driver of the vehicle, Mekail Thomas, 31, of Ellisville, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, simple assault on a police officer, DUI, driving with no proof of insurance and four seat belt violations for his three passengers and himself.

During the pursuit, JCSD said Thomas almost struck a pedestrian with his vehicle on Slaughter Pen Road.

The front-seat passenger in the vehicle, Brandon Pok, 22, of Ellisville, resisted arrest and failed to comply with commands by deputies. He was taken into custody after being caught by JCSD K-9 Oblix.

Pok was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service and treated at South Central Regional Medical Center for canine bites and then transported to jail. He is being charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply.

Photo, L to R: Mekail Thomas and Brandon Polk. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Two other passengers were held for the investigation by JCSD narcotics investigators, but they have since been released.

In the second pursuit, the same JCSD deputies involved in the first pursuit were working a STEP overtime detail safety checkpoint at the intersection of Lower Myrick Road and Triangle Drive when a driver attempted to elude the checkpoint.

The driver of the vehicle, Melody Lewis, 24, of Buckatunna, fled the safety checkpoint and led deputies on a pursuit down Triangle Drive, Glade Dummy Line Road, State Route 15 South and eventually onto Blondie Road.

According to the JCSD, Lewis then pulled into the driveway of a residence and ran into the home while her passenger, Kalyn Jones, 21, of Laurel, stopped on the front porch. Jones attempted to stop deputies from entering the home and arresting Lewis. Jones was arrested and charged with interference with police duties and disorderly conduct.

Lewis was arrested and charged with DUI - first offense, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, failure to yield to blue lights, reckless driving, driving with no proof of insurance, no driver’s license and seat belt violation.

In addition, Lewis has an outstanding warrant for failure to comply issued by the Ellisville Police Department.

Photo, L to R: Kalyn Jones and Melody Lewis. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The homeowner, whose home Lewis and Jones fled to, said he did not want them on his property.

“Great job by Sgt. Derick Knight with K-9 Oblix, Deputy Chase Smith and Deputy James Smith during these two pursuits,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “They were able to effect the arrests of four individuals on a variety of charges and the detention of two others on investigative holds as a result of their actions.”

All of the suspects arrested in the two separate vehicle pursuits are currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court.

Thomas’ bond was set at $8,000.

