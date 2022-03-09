2 suspects arrested in Perry Co. on narcotics charges

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects have been arrested after a narcotics search warrant was conducted in Perry County on Tuesday.

According to the Perry County Sherriff’s Office, a 12-Net Narcotic search warrant was conducted at a home off Hancock Road.

Perry County deputies along with 12-Net Narcotic agents arrested two subjects. One of them was found with illegal narcotics.

The arrested include:

Christy M. Hinton 42, charged with the sale of a controlled substance (Meth), and

Robert M. Montague, 35, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (Meth).

Photo, L to R: Christy M. Hinton and Robert M. Montague. (Perry County Sheriff's Office)

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

