2 suspects arrested in Perry Co. on narcotics charges
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects have been arrested after a narcotics search warrant was conducted in Perry County on Tuesday.
According to the Perry County Sherriff’s Office, a 12-Net Narcotic search warrant was conducted at a home off Hancock Road.
Perry County deputies along with 12-Net Narcotic agents arrested two subjects. One of them was found with illegal narcotics.
The arrested include:
- Christy M. Hinton 42, charged with the sale of a controlled substance (Meth), and
- Robert M. Montague, 35, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (Meth).
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.