2 suspects arrested in Perry Co. on narcotics charges

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects have been arrested after a narcotics search warrant was conducted in Perry County on Tuesday.

According to the Perry County Sherriff’s Office, a 12-Net Narcotic search warrant was conducted at a home off Hancock Road.

Perry County deputies along with 12-Net Narcotic agents arrested two subjects. One of them was found with illegal narcotics.

The arrested include:

  • Christy M. Hinton 42, charged with the sale of a controlled substance (Meth), and
  • Robert M. Montague, 35, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (Meth).
Photo, L to R: Christy M. Hinton and Robert M. Montague.
Photo, L to R: Christy M. Hinton and Robert M. Montague.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

