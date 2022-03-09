Win Stuff
A wet start to the day, but look for a day or so of clearing before rain returns

03/09 Ryan’s “Wet Start” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, Pine Belt!

Those on the southern end of the Pine Belt may have heard a few rumbles of thunder overnight/Wednesday morning, but overall, not too much happened in south-central Mississippi.

We didn’t see too much in the way of measurable rainfall in many areas, and there is only a small chance of a stray shower in the evening.

Otherwise, expect the skies to slowly clear throughout the day with the sun just peeking out as it sets.

That sets up a warmer and much more sunnier Thursday, but we’re not done with the rain just yet for the week.

That means another has to move through Friday, and this one will have a much cooler and drier airmass, bringing likely our last “cold snap” before spring begins.

There’s even a “not impossible” chance of winter weather Saturday morning and I’m expecting at least three nights near freezing through the weekend and into next week, but thankfully warmer than average temperatures return rapidly.

