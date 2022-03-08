Win Stuff
Wiggins man sentenced to 5 years in prison for transporting child pornography

Spangler, 38, was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he uploaded pictures of minors taking part in sexually explicit conduct via the internet to his Tumblr account in June 2018.(Source: Associated Press)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wiggins man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday for transporting child pornography.

According to court documents, Charles Ezekiel Spangler, 38, was identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he uploaded pictures of minors taking part in sexually explicit conduct via the internet to his Tumblr account in June 2018.

Spangler was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty on Dec. 20, 2021.

Spangler was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison, followed by 20 years of probation. Restitution to the victims was also ordered.

The case was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division.

