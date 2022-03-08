Win Stuff
Southern Miss’s Stevenson and Bolden Earn Conference USA Honors

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST
Southern Miss Sports Information

DALLAS, Texas. (WDAM) -Southern Miss’s Tyler Stevenson and Rashad Bolden garnered Conference USA accolades for their performances this season, as announced Monday by the league. Stevenson earned All-Conference USA Honorable Mention and Bolden was named to the All-Conference USA Freshman Team.

Stevenson started his Southern Miss career as a walk-on before head coach Jay Ladner rewarded the Columbus, Miss. native with a scholarship less than a week into being at the helm of the Golden Eagles. The junior is averaging a career-high 14.3 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game. Stevenson has scored in double figures in all but five of the 26 games he has appeared in this season, including a season-high 29-point performance against Southeastern Baptist on Jan. 19.

In the Southeastern Baptist game, Stevenson became the 39th player in Southern Miss history to amass 1,000 career points and the 17th player to pair that with 500 career rebounds. He tied Randolph Keys and Casey Fisher as the 23rd-fastest Golden Eagle to reach 1,000 points. Stevenson currently sits 28th all-time on the Southern Miss scoring list with 1,171 points and has 616 rebounds.

Bolden was a two-time Conference USA Freshman of the Week and is the second-straight Golden Eagle to earn All-Conference USA Freshman Team honors after Jaron Pierre, Jr. got the nod last season. Bolden is averaging 6.9 points per game and 1.9 assists per game to go along with 28 starts in 31 appearances.

The Jackson, Miss. native enjoyed several moments of dominance this season that included a 29-point outburst against UNC Wilmington on Nov. 24 at the Zootown Classic. The St. Andrews product knocked down five three-pointers and went 11-of-12 from the field in the 80-66 win. Bolded followed a few games with a three-game stretch of 19 points against ULM, 12 points against ECU, and 17 points in a C-USA win against UTSA on Jan. 6. Not long ago, he poured in 15 points in an overtime loss to Rice on Feb. 26.

