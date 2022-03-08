SCRMC holding free cholesterol screening event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Having high cholesterol can lead to potentially fatal results, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

High cholesterol affects millions of people.

“About one in three Americans has high cholesterol and your body needs cholesterol in order to function,” said Karen Vanderslice, Community Education Coordinator at South Central Regional Medical Center. “The problem is that we sometimes get too much of it, and you really won’t know it unless you have some blood work done to see, or unless you have a heart attack or stroke which higher levels of cholesterol can contribute to.”

SCRMC says the only way to know for sure that you have high cholesterol is to get it checked.

“Having a screening will help someone to be aware that, ‘Hey, I might need to see my doctor sooner or make an appointment to get this checked out further,’” Vanderslice said.

This is why SCRMC is hosting a free cholesterol screening event on March 24 from 10 a.m. until noon. It’ll be at South Central Place which is located at 2260 Highway 15 N in Laurel.

“This cholesterol screening we’re doing is strictly a screening,” Vanderslice said. “We’re not diagnosing any type of disease process. But this will let someone know if their cholesterol level is high.”

Though the screening is free, an appointment is required. To set up a time during the event to be screened, call (601) 399-0506.

