Recreational improvements coming to District 2 in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson says District 2 has some recreational upgrades on the way.

She says the county has already built a portico on the Rawls Springs Community Center. She says they are now working to finish a new basketball court in the Rawls Springs area, too.

“... A lot of these things are already existing in the other districts, and District 2 didn’t have any of those items,” said Thompson.

Thompson says right now the weather has stalled work on the court, but workers will get back on track once there’s a stretch of dryer weather.

That’s not the only community seeing improvements. The Glendale area has a new community center on the way.

Thompson says it will be located in the same spot as the old building on Monroe Road.

“... We had to demolish the last center that was on Monroe Road because of structural issues. We didn’t want any of the citizens to be hurt .... So, that center was demolished,” said Thompson.

