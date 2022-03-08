Pink Up: Hattiesburg 3-D tattoo artist gives breast cancer survivors a second chance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sonja Daughdrill is a breast cancer survivor.

She was diagnosed in 2011, but with the help of one Hattiesburg permanent cosmetic artist, her scars are now hidden.

“It makes you feel whole again. There’s nothing there to feel, you just see it and it just makes you feel like somewhat of a person again. Because not having anything there but scars, it’s just always a reminder,” said Daughdrill.

Heather Darby who owns a permanent cosmetic business says he started helping breast cancer patients five years ago. She uses 3-D tattoos, also known as the “Vicky Martin Method”, to transform mastectomy scars and breast reconstructions into a more natural appearance.

Darby wanted to give back, what was taken from survivors.

“Especially when you’ve had someone go through everything that they’ve been through. They’ve been through multiple surgeries, they’ve been through radiation, they’ve been through chemo, and then that very last thing after all of this, you have to be amazing,” said Darby.

According to Darby, who is also a registered nurse, women drive from other states to see her work. She also says with her medical background, clients tend to be more at peace as she puts the tattoo needle to skin.

“I hope that they can look in the mirror and they aren’t reminded of anything, they don’t even notice the scars, they don’t even notice that it’s an actual tattoo because it doesn’t look like a tattoo, it looks beautiful,” said Darby.

Darby says she hopes her work will allow women to know there is help on their journey to recovery.

