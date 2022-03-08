Pine Belt residents should resist the urge of planting too early

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring is in the air, and gardening enthusiasts in the Pine Belt are eager to get in the flower beds and start their planting early.

However, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing on Saturday, you may want to hold off on your landscaping plans.

Cold weather can kill young flowers, damage them and stunt their growth. Instead of giving them a head start, it can actually set them back a few weeks.

There are plenty of plants that thrive in cooler weather which will brighten up your flowerbed including pansies, Lily-of-the-Valley, Coral Bells and more.

Investing in an inexpensive soil thermometer will also help aid you in when the time is right to put them in the ground.

In the meantime, you can prepare flower beds for the planting to come and have plenty of mulch and fertilizer on hand for your springtime planting event.

Julia Mansell and Joan West are two gardening enthusiasts who came to Coleman’s Nursery located at 37 Shiloh Church Rd. in Moselle.

Each of the women was taking advantage of the many varieties of flowers and plants offered at Coleman’s and each had their own plan when it comes to dealing with impending cold weather.

Joan was looking for something a little more portable that she can manage easily.

“I’ll just hang them on shepherd’s hooks and if it turns cold, I’ll take them and put them under the carport,” Joan said as she was leaving with her plants.

Julia also chose her flowers carefully and then considered the option of planting this weekend or simply waiting.

“Well,” Julia laughed, “We’ll probably hold off on planting them since it’s going to be freezing Saturday night, so we’ll probably just hold off till after Saturday.”

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, plants grow better, show more vibrant colors, and bear more fruit when planted on Good Friday.

