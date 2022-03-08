Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Need side money? Rent out your yard to dogs with this app

With an app called Sniffspot, you can rent out your backyard to other people’s dogs.
With an app called Sniffspot, you can rent out your backyard to other people’s dogs.(Canva)
By KVVU staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KVVU) - A new side hustle has emerged for homeowners with pet-friendly spaces looking to share the love with furry friends.

With an app called Sniffspot, you can rent out your backyard to other people’s dogs.

Think Airbnb, but just with the yard. Pet owners can rent a yard by the hour, with prices ranging from $4 to $25 per hour.

Sniffspot was created for dog owners without yards who want to give their pets a place to play. It can also be a better option for dogs who don’t do well at traditional dog parks.

Owners using Sniffspot are required to stay with their pet and pick up after them.

Las Vegas homeowner Breanna Baldridge says she has raked in hundreds of dollars by renting out her backyard and pool as a private dog park. During the summer months, Baldridge said she was making close to $600 a month.

“We have guests that come in and have doggie birthday parties, they invite their families,” Baldridge said.

Sniffspot launched in 2018 and is offered in cities nationwide.

To become a host, or to find a yard for your dog, visit Sniffspot’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday morning after being struck by a car on U.S. 49 near the intersection of...
Man dies after being struck by car Sunday
One person was killed, another wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Jasper County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Jasper Co. shooting
The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.
Man killed in weekend double shooting in Jasper Co. identified
Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton
Inna and Maiia Biriukova made their way to America with the help of Mississippians.
Ukrainian family escapes country thanks to Mississippians

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/7
6pm Headlines 3/7
Leaded gasoline was the dominant form of lead exposure from the 1940s to the late 1980s,...
Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
South Central Regional Medical Center is hosting a free cholesterol screening event on March 24.
SCRMC holding free cholesterol screening event
10pm Headlines 3/7
10pm Headlines 3/7
.
SCRMC holding free cholesterol screening event