MSDH: 149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported less than 200 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MSDH said 149 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday.

MSDH also reported 35 new deaths with 11 occurring between Feb. 7 and March 6. Another 24 deaths occurred between Jan. 18 and March 3, according to death certificate reports.

About 11 new cases and one death were recorded in the Pine Belt. The death was reported in Jasper County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 791,966, and 12,206 respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 88,129 COVID-19 cases and 1,219 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 7,056 cases, 109 deaths

Forrest: 21,908 cases, 307 deaths

Jasper: 4,814 cases, 75 deaths

Jones: 21,107 cases, 287 deaths

Lamar: 17,320 cases, 160 deaths

Marion: 6,940 cases, 134 deaths

Perry: 3,033 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,951 cases, 84 deaths

MSDH last said 774,429 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,746,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,521,991 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state.

