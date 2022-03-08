Win Stuff
UPDATE: Birmingham woman found safe

Lajonda Davis, 40, has been located and is safe.
Lajonda Davis, 40, has been located and is safe.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Lajonda Davis, 40, of Birmingham, has been located and is safe.

HPD originally posted that Davis was reported missing and believed to be in the Hattiesburg area.

No last known clothing descriptions were given. Davis was also reported to have multiple medical issues, according to family members.

**UPDATE: Lajonda Davis, 40, has been located and is safe. (3-8-22 -4:30 p.m.) ** Previous: Hattiesburg Police are...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

