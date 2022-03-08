UPDATE: Birmingham woman found safe
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Lajonda Davis, 40, of Birmingham, has been located and is safe.
HPD originally posted that Davis was reported missing and believed to be in the Hattiesburg area.
No last known clothing descriptions were given. Davis was also reported to have multiple medical issues, according to family members.
