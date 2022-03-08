Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Legal assistance clinic to help expunge criminal records

Jasper County Community Center will host the event to help people get their records expunged.
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, the Jasper County Community Center will host a legal awareness clinic for ex-convicts.

The clinic is for anyone who has been convicted of a felony crime or a misdemeanor.

They will provide you with financial literacy, foreclosure prevention and expungement assistance.

It will be held on Friday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The community center is located at 124 Edmond King Road in Bay Springs.

Community Center Director Ronald Keyes says their goal is to help people get a fresh start.

“Having an arrest record or a conviction can haunt a person for a very long time. If that person goes and applies for a job, a home or even a school… often times that person will be asked if they have a criminal record. What we’d like to do is help those individuals on the road to a new start. That’s the whole purpose on why we’d like to have this expungement clinic,” says Keyes.

If you have a felony record you must provide the indictment, the sentencing order and your discharge order. If you have a misdemeanor record, you must provide an abstract of the court record.

To make an appointment, call (601) 670-0847. Masks are required for those who will attend the clinic.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday morning after being struck by a car on U.S. 49 near the intersection of...
Man dies after being struck by car Sunday
One person was killed, another wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Jasper County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Jasper Co. shooting
The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.
Man killed in weekend double shooting in Jasper Co. identified
Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton
Inna and Maiia Biriukova made their way to America with the help of Mississippians.
Ukrainian family escapes country thanks to Mississippians

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/7
6pm Headlines 3/7
South Central Regional Medical Center is hosting a free cholesterol screening event on March 24.
SCRMC holding free cholesterol screening event
10pm Headlines 3/7
10pm Headlines 3/7
.
SCRMC holding free cholesterol screening event
When the first firefighters arrived, they found the brick single-family home was nearly taken...
Several fire departments respond to Laurel house fire