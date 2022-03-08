Legal assistance clinic to help expunge criminal records

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, the Jasper County Community Center will host a legal awareness clinic for ex-convicts.

The clinic is for anyone who has been convicted of a felony crime or a misdemeanor.

They will provide you with financial literacy, foreclosure prevention and expungement assistance.

It will be held on Friday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The community center is located at 124 Edmond King Road in Bay Springs.

Community Center Director Ronald Keyes says their goal is to help people get a fresh start.

“Having an arrest record or a conviction can haunt a person for a very long time. If that person goes and applies for a job, a home or even a school… often times that person will be asked if they have a criminal record. What we’d like to do is help those individuals on the road to a new start. That’s the whole purpose on why we’d like to have this expungement clinic,” says Keyes.

If you have a felony record you must provide the indictment, the sentencing order and your discharge order. If you have a misdemeanor record, you must provide an abstract of the court record.

To make an appointment, call (601) 670-0847. Masks are required for those who will attend the clinic.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.