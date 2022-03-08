Jones Co. fire officials make plea for volunteer firefighters amid burn ban

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors instituted a two-week outdoor burn ban because of extremely dry and windy conditions in the county.

The ban on burning yard clippings and debris went into effect Saturday and will run through March 19.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will enforce the burn bans. Any person who knowingly and willfully violates the ban will be guilty of a misdemeanor. These persons may receive a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $500.

According to Jones County fire officials, every department in the county responded to a brush fire over the weekend, stressing the manpower of fire departments that are already facing a shortage of volunteer firefighters.

Dana Bumgardner is the public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council. She said Friday was possibly the busiest day she’s experienced since being in the fire service.

She made a plea for residents living in the area to refrain from burning and wants to get the word out about becoming a volunteer firefighter.

“Right now, our enrollment is down about 14 percent from what it has been in previous years. Combine that with over 40 brush fires in a two-day period, it can really tire out our firefighters,” said Dana.

“It makes it difficult to get to other calls that we need to go on, in addition to responding to our normal call volume, so it’s a recipe for disaster,” Dana added.

One firefighter was hurt with non-life-threatening injuries over the weekend while battling the brush fires.

Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves proclaimed March as “Wildfire Prevention Month” in Mississippi, which was announced by the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Historically, March has one of the highest wildfire occurrence rates of the year due to the transition from winter to spring, dry vegetation and windy conditions.

Wildfire Prevention Month highlights the responsibility of Mississippians to help protect forests, their homes and, ultimately, their lives by focusing on how to prevent wildfires.

Lack of rain plays a vital role in the severity of a fire season, and most of the state has had long intervals of below-average rainfall.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for Mississippi in February when low relative humidity and high winds combined to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

To report a wildfire, call 833-MFC-Fire. Contact law enforcement if you suspect someone of violating local burn bans or burning prohibited items.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.