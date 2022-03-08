Inmate death under investigation at Covington County Jail

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate at the Covington County Jail.

Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins says MBI is handling the investigation into the death of Joshua Grant, 25, of Smith County, who was found unresponsive in a holding cell on Wednesday, March 2, around 11:30 p.m.

Perkins said Grant had been arrested Tuesday afternoon at the inmate’s father’s home in Seminary and charged with simple assault by threat.

The sheriff said jailers had been monitoring Grant and had watched him lie down. He said 20 minutes later, jailers went into the cell and found him face down and unresponsive.

Perkins says paramedics were called, but they were unable to revive him.

Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila says Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

DaQuila says an autopsy was performed Monday and said the manner and cause of death are pending the result of toxicology reports.

