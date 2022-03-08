Hub City Humane Society takes in 38 hoarded dogs from Alabama

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City Humane Society is taking on a big challenge. There are 38 new residents in the bark barn and they come from Alabama.

These dogs were victims of a hoarding situation where they were all living in one single-wide trailer. There were 51 total dogs in the trailer.

The Hub City Humane Society got a call from a sister-shelter and is taking on these 38 dogs to make sure they have an opportunity for a better life.

Sally Crane, a Humane Society Board Member helping with the intake process, says there’s a lot of work ahead.

“Today is vetting making sure they have all their vaccinations, making sure they’re microchipped, heartworm testing them and just overall looking at their current medical status. Do they need any treatments that we need to do right now?” Crane explains.

The 38 dogs came to the Hub City Humane Society dirty and scared, but mostly healthy.

Shelter Manager Michelle Parker says the dogs generally don’t look underweight or injured.

“Overall, they’re in pretty good condition. There’s a few that have some injuries that need to be treated. They look like they’ve been fed pretty well. There’s only a couple that are a little bit skinny or have some small skin wounds or things like that,” says Parker.

Shelter staff says they’ve never seen anything like this, between the number of dogs and filth of their surroundings. Crane explains it will take a few washings going forward to get the animals clean.

“We’ll be bathing for the next few days because of the condition they currently are in. They do have a lot of caked-on feces and urine and everything on them. So we’re gonna first, of course, try to bathe them but if not, then we’ll have to cut off matts and stuff like that to get them ready. Then we’ll be able to really check and see if they have any skin conditions because right now in their current state, we really can’t get down to their skin very well,” she says.

Shelter staff says organizations work together across states to make sure dogs make it to no-kill situations when something like this happens. Now, they need help taking care of the dogs.

“Money to pay for their treatment and equipment. Toys, brushes to brush them out, towels, shampoo, things like that all be greatly appreciated right now,” suggests Parker.

Crane says it will be a few weeks before they are ready to be fostered and adopted. You can see any updates on the dogs from the Hub City Humane Society’s Facebook.

“They are very beautiful dogs and we recognize that and they’re even going to get more beautiful as soon as we pay them and get them cleaned up and everything so I know there’s gonna be a lot of interest especially because we do have puppies and everything right now where you’re really need to be focusing on them,” says Crane.

WDAM reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The head of investigations says someone willingly surrendered these dogs to a local shelter.

The Sheriff’s Department has arrested Gilmer Edwards, 51, on one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. He is being held at the Baldwin County Correctional Facility on a $9,000 bond during the open investigation.

Update: We are having issue with our Facebook donate button. If you do not see it and want to donate there is a link for... Posted by Hub City Humane Society on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

