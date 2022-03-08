Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Advocates are pushing back on cities opting out of allowing medical marijuana businesses

(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi cities and counties have until May 3 to decide whether they’ll opt-out of allowing medical marijuana businesses, the City of Brandon becoming the latest city to opt out.

The Board of Alderman voted 5-2 Monday night. Advocates say that’s why their work hasn’t slowed down since the governor signed the bill.

You’ve seen how the grassroots movement worked for Initiative 65. Again, advocates came together after the Supreme Court struck it down. They rallied and pushed for the legislature and governor to take action. Now, those same advocates are finding a new purpose.

“The battle is continuing,” said Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance Founder and CEO.

Angie Calhoun’s son is the reason she’s fighting. He left the state to seek out medical marijuana before. She wants to make sure patients can access the treatment close to home.

“So, what happens to our patients if our cities start opting out?” asked Calhoun. “What if they have to drive three hours as a sick person to get their medicine? If those dispensaries are that limited, you can bet there will be long lines as well for them to get medicine. Don’t put this burden upon the patient’s back.”

Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association is answering questions for those looking to establish a business within the new industry. So, they too, are hoping to fill in the gaps for local officials unsure of what that will look like.

“We still recommend to all of our members as they join you, the first thing you need to do is talk to your local officials before you even consider talking with us at 3MA,” described Ken Newburger, Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Director. “But even those that have, I think there’s a lot of uncertainty and unnecessary fear behind this program. And they’re starting to walk back. And it’s just reaffirming people, this is normal. This is medicine, and it’s coming.”

Other groups are picking up the torch to help citizens in those cities that have already said no.

“So, the threshold is, you would need 20% of the population of the area, or 1500 signatures, whichever is the least amount to actually hold a special election,” explained Melvin Robinson with The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association.

The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association is helping citizens make that happen.

“We’re holding the petition drives in various locations, in cities and municipalities that feel the need that they have to opt-out,” added Robinson.

Ridgeland and Pass Christian have already opted out.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe
Jones County departments assisted with traffic control and extrication of one of the passengers.
4-year-old girl killed in Wayne County crash
Lajonda Davis, 40, has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Birmingham woman found safe
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the Magnolia State through the...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs set to resign
MBI is handling the investigation into the death of Joshua Grant, 25, of Smith County, who was...
Inmate death under investigation at Covington County Jail

Latest News

O’Neal held the Miss USM title in 2019 and 2020 but was unable to compete because of COVID-19....
Miss Hattiesburg uses platform to discuss disability awareness, education
William Carey’s Dean of Education, Dr. Teresa Poole, said this grant is a big step in creating...
MDE awards William Carey University $1.9M grant to recruit educators
Jones College softball player Lauren Lindsey was named Mississippi Association of Community...
JC’s Lindsey honored again by MACCC
Pearl River Community College post Marcavia Shavers and guard Tae Burrage were honored by the...
PRCC women’s duo named All-MACCC
Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo
Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo