Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

4-year-old girl killed in Wayne County crash

Jones County departments assisted with traffic control and extrication of one of the passengers.
Jones County departments assisted with traffic control and extrication of one of the passengers.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Wayne County on Monday night. Her father and a 2-year-old child who were in the same vehicle also suffered injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

According to the MHP, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was headed north on Pleasant Grove Road when it collided with a 2022 Chevrolet 5500 service truck driven by a 24-year-old resident of Mize, who was traveling west on Highway 84.

Phoenix Morris, a 4-years-old passenger in the Silverado and the daughter of the driver, suffered fatal injuries.

The Silverado driver and another 2-year-old passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, The M & M, Rustin and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the call. Upon their arrival, the Pleasant Grove VFD and Wayne General Hospital Ambulance Service were on scene rendering emergency medical treatment and extricating one of the passengers in the Chevrolet Silverado.

Jones County departments assisted with traffic control and extrication of one of the passengers. The vehicle reportedly ended up traveling into the woods by the highway and was barely visible from the roadway.

The driver of the service truck sustained minor injuries and declined transport to the emergency department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to immediately dial 911. You may...
UPDATE: 3 missing Jones County children found safe
Lajonda Davis, 40, has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Birmingham woman found safe
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the Magnolia State through the...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs set to resign
MBI is handling the investigation into the death of Joshua Grant, 25, of Smith County, who was...
Inmate death under investigation at Covington County Jail

Latest News

O’Neal held the Miss USM title in 2019 and 2020 but was unable to compete because of COVID-19....
Miss Hattiesburg uses platform to discuss disability awareness, education
William Carey’s Dean of Education, Dr. Teresa Poole, said this grant is a big step in creating...
MDE awards William Carey University $1.9M grant to recruit educators
Jones College softball player Lauren Lindsey was named Mississippi Association of Community...
JC’s Lindsey honored again by MACCC
Pearl River Community College post Marcavia Shavers and guard Tae Burrage were honored by the...
PRCC women’s duo named All-MACCC
Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo
Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo