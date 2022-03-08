03/08 Ryan’s “Cloudy & Damp” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday didn’t see much measurable rainfall, but the front did bring some cooler air. Our sunrise low fell over 20 degrees from the day before, while this afternoon is over 25 degrees cooler! Normally these temperature drops after a cold front are associated with a much drier airmass, but due to the complexity of this pattern we’re in for another rainy day. Today will be slightly wetter than yesterday, but we’re still not looking at any significant rainfall totals or flooding issues and even the low chance of severe weather we saw yesterday has moved eastward. This rain will stick with us through the day and into tomorrow, but will begin clearing up overnight. That’ll lead to a nice Thursday, but one more front brings another round of rain and...this time...a considerably colder air mass.

I believe this will be our last significant cool-down before the start of Spring later this month, so get ready for quite a shock as we begin every morning over the weekend below freezing.

