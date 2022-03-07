USM baseball wins UL-Lafayette series with 4-2 road victory Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi scored solo runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to break a tie and claim a 4-2 victory Sunday afternoon over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette at Russo Park

After dropping a 5-3 decision to the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6) in Friday opener, the Golden Eagles (8-3) won the final two of the three-game set to take the non-conference, weekend series.

By winning 5-0 Saturday and 4-2 Sunday, USM also came away with a win in its first road series of the season.

With the score tied 2-2 in the eighth inning Sunday, Dustin Dickerson knocked in the go-ahead run with a bases loaded single.

Dickerson had three of USM’s season-high 13 hits.

The Golden Eagles added an insurance run in the top of he ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Carson Paetow.

The late scoring made a winner of late-inning reliever Garrett Ramsey (1-0), who allowed two hits over the final 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out four.

USM starter Hurston Waldrep went five-plus innings and allowed a run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

UL-Lafayette reliever Bo Bounds (1-1) took the pitching loss after being nicked for a run on three hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out five.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 in the second inning.

Despite an 18-mile wind in from the south, Will McGillis laced a pitch from UL starter Jeff Wilson pitch just over the left-field wall.

It marked McGillis’ second homer of the weekend.

UL tried to tie the score in the bottom of the inning when Connor Kimple led off with a triple.

After a quick groundout to first, Kyle Robertson hit a ball to third baseman Danny Lynch and Kimple was caught in a rundown and tagged out. Waldrep then got out of the frame with a strikeout.

USM extended its lead to 2-0 with another run in the third. Gabe Montenegro led off the inning with a single and went to third after Reece Ewing doubled off the left-center field wall. Lynch singled up the middle to increase the lead.

Waldrep worked out of another jam in the fifth inning. After giving up a leadoff single and fielder’s choice, Jonathan Brandon doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position.

Waldrep, though, then got a popup to second and struck out the Cajuns’ No. 9 hitter, Warnner Rincones, to escape with no damage.

The Cajuns did tie the score in the sixth

After a leadoff walk issued by Waldrep, the Golden Eagles went to their bullpen for Drew Boyd.

Boyd didn’t last long After Boyd allowed a single to put runners at the corners, he notched a strikeout.

USM then went to pen again for Garrett Ramsey.

Kimple greeted Ramsey with a sacrifice fly to plate first run and Heath Hood followed with a ground-rule double to right to tie the score at 2-2.

The runs were the first for the Cajuns in 17 1/3 innings in the series.

The Golden Eagles return to action with a pair of mid-week games at home, playing host to the University of South Alabama on Tuesday and Tulane University on Wednesday.

First pitch for both games: 6 p.m.

