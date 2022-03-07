Win Stuff
Spirit Girls 4th annual Prom-A-Palooza

At $12 a rental, he price definitely was right during the Prom-A-Palooza event Sunday in downtown Hattiesburg.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest General Spirt Girls hosted its fourth annual Prom-A-Palooza event at Bliss Bridal in downtown Hattiesburg.

High school girls were able to rent a prom dress of their choice for $12. They were also able to choose from a variety of shoes and accessories to go along with their special night.

“You can feel the energy in the room from our Spirit Girls as well as the girls in the community,” said Macy Knight, Spirit Girls’ coordinator and ambassador. “I’m so proud of our Spirit Girls in general, but just being able to help these girls and have these girls excited and have their faces light up has been amazing,”

According to Knight, girls were lined up outside the shop an hour before the doors opened.

“I really hope to see a bunch of girls finding a dress they absolutely love because I know how big prom is and it’s just so exciting to see people find their dress,” Spirit Girls member Claire Christensen said.

With the countless dresses to choose from, one high school senior says she couldn’t be happier walking away with the perfect prom dress.

“I went through like a lot of dresses, probably about 12, or at least that’s how it feels,” said senior April Walters. “We chose this one out of the second group and then we went in with the third.

“I was like, ‘Yes, we’re going with it, this is it,’”

Knight says with the help of the community, she wants to double the number of dresses for next year’s Prom-A-Palooza.

