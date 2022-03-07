South Mississippi churches react to CDC easing COVID-19 restrictions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In February, the CDC announced masks are no longer needed indoors which reassured church members to congregate in peace again.

First Missionary Baptist Church in Biloxi said it relaxed some restrictions, while still mandating others.

Pastor Eric Dickey said it’s up to the individual to wear masks, but folks must follow entry and exit signs, maintain social distancing and keep a limit of people during certain services.

“We’ll see anywhere from 75 to 100 people on our First Sunday, which is our communion observation of the Lord’s supper. Then throughout the second, third, fourth Sunday we’ll see roughly 50-60,” said Dickey.

However, the COVID-19 lockdown caused church officials to only see the congregation online.

Luckily, Dickey said the church already had virtual services in place because of international members requesting to view services.

“We were already prepared for the pandemic without evening knowing. We were a year, almost two years ahead. We had some equipment at the time, of course not like the amount we have now, but we had to adapt,” said Dickey.

The church allowed people to attend in-person services eight months ago and said being in the same atmosphere enhances the spiritual experience.

“I always feel the presence of the lord in person. Being able to interact with the members in person says a lot about your faith, it says a lot about your spirituality,” said Dickey.

Moving forward the church’s mission is to help people feel comfortable while being secured with the spiritual word of the Lord.

“Because one thing about it we want to keep our people safe, secure and spiritual. We are providing the type of worship service that would be pleasing not only to God, but to the individual that comes to service,” said Dickey.

In addition to limiting the number of people able to attend in-person services, the church said it also cut down the time of services as well.

