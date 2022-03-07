Win Stuff
Smith Drug Co. to open to the public on Saturdays

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for something to do on the weekends? Here is another attraction you can add to your must-do list in Hattiesburg.

Due to strong community interest in the newly restored Smith Drug Co., the building will be open to the public on Saturdays.

Executive Director of the Hattiesburg convention Commission, Rick Taylor, says the community will now get to experience a little of the history that was once there.

“We are going to be open, we will be providing malts, shakes and floats as well as folks can buy t- shirts. But mostly they can come in and learn the story of Smith Drug and its importance in the Hattiesburg community. Well also have a museum district employee who will be able to take people through and explain things and really tell the story of Dr. Cohen and Dr. Smith and the importance of Smith Drug company,” said Taylor.

The building will be open to the public every Saturday from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. beginning March 12 through August.

Staff will be on hand to give tours and answer questions about the building and its pharmacists and owners, E. Hammond Smith and James Cohen.

Visitors will be able to sample a malt, milkshake or a float from the soda fountain and buy a Smith Drug Co. T-shirt at the location on 606 Mobile Street.

Smith Drug Company was established in 1925 by E. Hammond Smith at 606 Mobile Street in Hattiesburg.

The Cohen family purchased the company in 1980, naming it the Cohen Drug Company.

Upon its closure in 1996, Cohen Drug Company was one of the longest continually running black-owned businesses in Hattiesburg, running for 71 years.

The Hattiesburg Convention Center held a ribbon-cutting event at the restored Smith Drug Company on March 3.

