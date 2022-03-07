Second 2019 Hattiesburg drive-by murder suspect sentenced to 40 years

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in an August 2019 drive-by shooting.

Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter announced Monday that 27-year-old Issac Thomas Terrell, also known as “FoeSho,” was sentenced on the charges of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal street gang activity.

According to court documents, on Aug. 13, 2019, officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department arrived at 806 Broadway Drive to respond to a drive-by shooting that happened at a local fast-food restaurant. It was learned the victim of the shooting had left the parking lot of the restaurant and crashed his vehicle into a gas station a few blocks away.

The victim, later identified as Corey O’Neil Chatman, had suffered from a single gunshot wound to the chest and later died from his injuries at Forrest General Hospital.

Court documents say HPD investigators were able to develop Doreion “Midnight Groove” Balam and Terrell as suspects based on surveillance footage, eyewitness accounts and evidence collected. As the investigation progressed, it was determined the suspects were active gang members, and the shooting was gang-related.

Both suspects were arrested and indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury.

Terrell was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich to serve 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 30 years to serve day-to-day on second-degree murder, 20 years to serve for conspiracy to commit murder and 15 to serve for criminal street gang activity.

Balam pled guilty in September 2020 and is currently serving his 40-year prison sentence in MDOC.

“Criminal street gang activity is violence is not acceptable, will not be tolerated in the City of Hattiesburg and we will continue to vigorously prosecute those who break the law,” said Carter.

Carter went on to thank HPD and Assistant District Attorney Clay Cranford for their professionalism, hard work and prosecution of the case.

