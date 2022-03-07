Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

REPORT: NBA champion Mo Williams to become head coach of JSU men’s basketball team

By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi legend and NBA champion Mo Williams has accepted a job to become the new men’s basketball coach for Jackson State University, according to Jeff Goodman with Stadium.

The news comes after a report by Goodman earlier this month stating that Wayne Brent was expected to retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Tigers have had an 85-76 conference record and won a SWAC regular-season championship under Brent’s tenure.

Williams, a Jackson native, attended Murrah High School and went on to play 13 seasons in the NBA. He was voted an NBA All-Star in 2009 and became an NBA champion in 2016.

Williams served as Alabama State’s head coach for two seasons with an 11-34 record and a 10-23 conference record.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday morning after being struck by a car on U.S. 49 near the intersection of...
Man dies after being struck by car Sunday
One person was killed, another wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Jasper County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Jasper Co. shooting
Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton
The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.
Man killed in weekend double shooting in Jasper Co. identified
Inna and Maiia Biriukova made their way to America with the help of Mississippians.
Ukrainian family escapes country thanks to Mississippians

Latest News

Iverson Molinar (L) and Shakira Austin (R)
Molinar, Austin named top college basketball players in Mississippi
The University of Southern Mississippi scored a run in each of the last two innings to break a...
USM baseball wins UL-Lafayette series with 4-2 road victory Sunday
Hunter Riggins, Southern Miss
Riggins tosses complete-game shutout at UL-Lafayette Saturday
Hunter Riggins, Southern Miss
Riggins tosses complete-game shutout at UL-Lafayette Saturday