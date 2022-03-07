Win Stuff
Pine Belt: Expect rain during the early week

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says to keep a jacket handy along with the umbrella, as a wet week will turn chill by the weekend.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A good Sunday night, everyone.

It is going to be very mild overnight in the Pine Belt, with lows in the upper-60s. There is a 20 percent chance for a stray shower as well.

For Monday, expect a 50 percent chance for showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower-80s before cooling into the lower-70s by late afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday night with lows in the lower-50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be very wet, with a 70 percent chance for rain on both days. Look for highs in the lower-to-mid-60s and lows in the lower-to-mid-50s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s.

Rain moves back into the picture on Friday ahead of a very strong cold front. The chance for rain is 60 percent with highs in the mid-70s.

After the front moves through, expect much colder weather to return to the area, with lows in the lower-30s by Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, expect much colder weather with highs in the lower-50s under sunny skies.

Sunday will start off below freezing with lows in the upper-20s.

Sunday afternoon, looks sunny and chilly, with highs in the lower-60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

