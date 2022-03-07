Win Stuff
Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo....
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo. On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022
(AP) - Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks. (CNN, POOL, CNN Turk, Ukranian Ministry of Interior, Facebook/Volodymyr Zelesnky, Twitter/President)

Other companies that said they were cutting ties to Russia Sunday included two of the Big Four accounting firms and American Express.

