Molinar, Austin named top college basketball players in Mississippi

Iverson Molinar (L) and Shakira Austin (R)
(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar and Ole Miss’s Shakira Austin were named the top college basketball players in Mississippi.

Molinar, MSU’s leading scorer, defeated Southern Miss’s Tyler Stevenson and Ole Miss star Jarkel Joiner for the Howell Trophy.

Austin, the Rebels’ leading scorer and rebounder, edged out MSU’s Anastasia Hayes and Jackson State’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday for the Gillom Trophy.

Both awards are voted on by statewide media covering basketball in the Magnolia State. The Howell Trophy is awarded to the best men’s player, while the Gillom Trophy goes to the top women’s player.

