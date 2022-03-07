Medical marijuana industry seminars to provide info on opening dispensaries

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple seminars around the state are scheduled for this month to teach people the ins and outs of running a medical cannabis dispensary.

The events are being hosted by the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, and will take place in Gulfport, Jackson and Southaven. The free one-day seminars will be held March 22-24.

With sessions covering everything from startup advice, compliance tips, and operational best practices, this seminar is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn and discover the steps that industry professionals have taken to launch successful dispensaries.

The seminars will be led by Cova, an industry leader when it comes to building software solutions for dispensaries. According to the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, Cova’s technology is trusted by nearly 2000 dispensaries, and they have helped cannabis entrepreneurs from coast to coast successfully launch and scale their businesses in a competitive market.

Mississippi could see 30 to 40 businesses growing medical marijuana, said the association’s executive director Ken Newberger.

“They can expect they’ll learn a lot about the key costs and breakdown of how to open a cannabis dispensary for retail sales and what to include in their business plan, the thought processes of getting a license, and the basic compliance of the law,” said Newberger.

Newberger said so far the biggest interest from those wanting to get in on the retail side of medical marijuana has come from the Coast.

Topics covered in the seminar will include:

How to Open a Cannabis Dispensary in Mississippi - Key costs of opening a cannabis retail store - What to include in your business plan and license application - Tips to design a winning customer experience

The Basics of Compliance in Mississippi - Top compliance issues and how to avoid them - What are the taxes and how they will be applied in MS

Best Practices for Operating a Cannabis Retail Store - Inventory management best practices - Metrics you need to track to run a successful dispensary - How to effectively recruit and manage employees

Optional Demo of Cova POS - Apply everything discussed to the Cova Software suite

The seminars are free and open to anyone interested in attending, however, registration is required to make sure there is enough space for attendees. Complimentary lunch and coffee will be provided.

To register for the event or for more information on times and locations, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.