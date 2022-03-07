Win Stuff
WATCH LIVE: JPD holds press conference after man charged with murder of 2-year-old

Jackson Police Department
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is holding a press conference after a Jackson man is charged with the murder of a 2-year-old. Click here to watch live.

Melanie Henderson, 2, was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital Friday.

Her injuries revealed blunt force trauma. She died Monday morning.

Police interviewed everyone that was home at the time of the incident and charged 20-year-old Jermarcus Kelly.

Kelly is charged with capital murder.

