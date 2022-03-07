Laurel Police Department ramps up community activity

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Collecting food, visiting local seniors and reading to classrooms. All things Laurel police officers stay busy doing that you might not expect.

Chief Tommy Cox says community involvement is a big part of community policing. Last week, it was a food drive for the salvation army.

“They do fantastic work and anything that we get I’m sure they put to good use,” says Cox.

Now it’s a blood drive for local hospitals. Friday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the LPD will host a Vitalant blood drive.

“You can make appointments or just drop in and it doesn’t cost anything,” says Cox.

Cox says getting his officers one on one time with people in the community is essential to building a strong and safe city.

“We have our ongoing senior citizens initiative, where we have, right now, about a dozen senior citizens that participate and we check on them a couple of times a month and this is designed for senior citizens who don’t have family in the area. And we want to make sure they’re ok, make sure they have a contact at the police department,” he says.

Cox says his department is currently hiring and looking for recruits with strong character and a passion for helping the Laurel community.

“We have actually integrated community policing into our training. We get our guys for probably four or five weeks before they go to the academy and do pre-academy training. We’ve made sure there is an event, whether it is a blood drive or a food take back, or senior citizens, that they participate in as part of their training,” he explains.

Cox wants his officers to be a force of good in the community and says if you have any ideas or want to participate in an event – you’re welcome to come by the department.

“It’s tickets, it’s accidents, you get arrested, or you’ve had a theft or something happened - you generally see people at a pretty low point. That’s why we’re always excited about coming out and doing these kinds of things,” explains Cox.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.