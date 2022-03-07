Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport holds TSA PreCheck event

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking to skip the long lines through airport security, you may not want to miss the event that is happening this week.

The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck pop-up enrollment event that will be starting March 7-11.

TSA PreCheck agent, Donchelle Fleming, says this is a great opportunity for frequent travelers in the Pine Belt.

“Benefits of having TSA PreCheck is it saves you time, especially if you’re traveling to and from big airports. The line tends to be extremely long when you’re going through TSA, but with PreCheck you are access to the shorter lines and you don’t have to take your shoes off so that’s a convenient of it,” said Fleming.

One local man says he is excited the airport is finally providing this opportunity for those who live in the area.

“Travelling a lot of times, we’re rushed and we don’t have a lot of time to wait in that long line. So I’m very thankful for Hattiesburg to offer this program. It was a very easy process, just bring your passport or birth certificate, social security number and they’ll get you taken care of,” said local resident Mark Parsons.

To sign up for this enrollment event, you need to go to universalenroll.dhs.gov.

Appointment times will be from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Monday- Friday of this week.

