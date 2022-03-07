Emergency landing at Gulfport airport causes flights to be delayed, canceled

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An emergency landing at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport late Sunday night has caused a handful of flights to be canceled or delayed.

The airport’s executive director Clay Williams confirms that a King Air flight made an emergency landing at the airport after the plane’s landing gear would not deploy.

The plane skidded down the runway, leaking the fuel along the way, said sources. A small fire broke out but was quickly extinguished. The five occupants of the plane were able to escape with no injuries.

According to the owner of South Mississippi Towing, was called to remove the plane from the runway, the plane was pouring fuel when it arrived. (South Mississippi Towing)

“The aircraft has now been removed from the runway and we are in the process of inspecting the the airfield and will resume operations upon a further sweep and cleanup,” stated Williams.

According to the owner of South Mississippi Towing, was called to remove the plane from the runway, the plane was pouring fuel when it arrived. (South Mississippi Towing)

South Mississippi Towing owner Tracy Allen says his company was called to remove the plane from the runway. According to him, the plane was pouring fuel when it arrived, causing a hazmat team to work overnight to clean it up. Five people were on board the plane, said Allen.

Tracy Allen with South Miss. Towing was called out early this morning to get the plane off the runway. He says towing an airplane is a first for him & his company. He also applauded the pilot & 1st responders for the incredible landing and making sure the 5 passengers were safe. pic.twitter.com/otfhciVhLK — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) March 7, 2022

The private plane initially took off from Telluride, Colo. It stopped for fuel in Borger, Texas, at 5:45pm, according to the airport’s records. The flight plan says the plane was scheduled to arrive at Stennis Airport.

Arrivals and departures set to arrive at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Sunday night and into Monday morning were delayed as crews worked to clean the runway following the emergency landing. Flights resumed Monday around noon.

To see the most up-to-date list of arrivals and departures, please check the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport’s website.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.